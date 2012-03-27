Trendabl, An Instagram-Like App For Fashion, Launches With Help From The Olsen Twins

Jon Alagem founded Trendabl

Photo: Jon Alagem via Facebook

Last year, Jon Alagem realised finance was not his calling. A 2004 UPenn graduate, Alagem worked for a hedge fund and left last year to start a company, Trendabl.Trendabl (no e) launched this morning and it’s a lot like Instagram for fashion. Users can upload and tag images on the free mobile app. They can share pictures with others and add filters too.



Users can also follow feeds from fashion-forward members like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Michael Kors, Diane von Furstenberg, Barneys NY, Nicky Hilton and more.

Alagem says he was able to get celebrities on board by leveraging personal contacts. Those contacts introducing him to different designers and magazines who became excited about tagging and sourcing mobile, fashion-specific photos. He says more celebrities are coming onboard soon too.

Currently Alagem is bootstrapping the startup and he’s working out of his New York apartment with a few developers.

Right now Trendabl is only available on the iPhone, but it will be available on more platforms in the next few months.

Here’s what the app looks like:

Images can be taken and tagged by brand, price and category.

Here’s what the profile page looks like. Items can be searched by category (shoes, shirts, etc). brands, stores, colours and price.

