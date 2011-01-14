Trend Watch: Investor Relations In Canada

The survey of the investment community for the 2011 Canadian investor perception study took place between September and November last year through a combination of electronic and telephone surveys.



Researchers spoke to or received completed questionnaires from 247 portfolio managers, sell-side analysts and buy-side analysts, asking them to nominate the investor relations officers, chief financial officers, chief executive officers and companies that they believe demonstrate best practice investor relations, CSR and corporate governance.

Respondents were also asked to nominate companies for the quality of their overall financial reporting, IR website, earnings calls, investment community meetings, IR for a corporate transaction, and their general progress in investor relations. The overall points tally was then used to determine the sector award winners.

The first stage was to email all the contacts with an electronic version of the survey, which was devised by market research firm Fox Insight. Mary Maude Research of London then conducted in-depth telephone interviews of 10-20 minutes each with some 240 of the respondents before the results were analysed to identify winners of both the category awards and the sector awards.

This year’s investor perception report was written by XbInsight and will be made available to all premium subscribers to www.insideinvestorrelations.com after the IR Magazine Awards Canada event has taken place in Toronto on February 2. A hard copy of the report will also be available then. Canadian companies will be able to use the online benchmarking tool to measure the quality of their own performance against that of other domestic companies and also against their global peer group.

Market sentiment

The research further provides an opportunity to gauge sentiment toward current issues in the capital markets. This time, the survey asked respondents for specific information about the challenges they face. The result was that the unpredictable macroeconomic climate – especially currency uncertainty – is presenting real difficulties for the Canadian buy side and sell side.

Crucially, Canadian listed companies, which are dominated by minerals and resources companies, are at the mercy of large-scale fluctuations in the value of global commodity prices. While the current boom may not be perceived as an immediate problem, there will likely be a longer-term challenge to maintain momentum. Some analyst respondents bemoan the difficulty of forecasting gold prices in the current environment.

There are also distinct challenges facing companies in the basic materials sector, where experts cite rising costs, the uncertainty of the demand outlook and the declining quality of assets and mines as key concerns. Additionally, there is a ‘dearth of geology and mining graduates’, which has made finding trained operatives difficult.

The Canadian dollar remained strong in 2010, leading some to describe foreign exchange challenges as a key obstacle over the past 12 months. Others cite ‘the Chinese influence’, high debt and demand weakness in forest products as hindrances to the basic materials sector.

Access to information is always a top priority for investors – and this year is no different, with complaints focusing on comparability and consistency of reporting from issuers. Positive comments go to those who provide plenty of time for Q&A during meetings, whether in-person or on conference calls; and to companies offering open access to senior management.

A question of governance

This year we asked respondents to define how important corporate governance is as a consideration when making an investment decision. The results reveal that, broadly, it matters quite a lot: 61.7 per cent of respondents agree with the statement: ‘corporate governance is of fundamental importance when making an investment decision’.

Almost a quarter (23.3 per cent) of Canadian investors polled say corporate governance is not a critical factor when making an investment decision and 15 per cent neither agree nor disagree with the statement.

Click here for specific insights from survey participants >>

