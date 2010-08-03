"Trend Curation," A New Buzz Word For The Real-Time Web

Photo: Associated Press

The real-time web is very new and it continues to innovate. Twitter recently reported that it is performing up to 800 million search queries per day. This prompted Fast Company to proclaim that Twitter is now the fastest growing search engine in the world. And, while some have mentioned that a lot of those search queries come from automated calls that third party apps send out to pre-populate content, it is still an impressive number.A large portion of the web is navigating and searching in real-time to see what’s being said. This wasn’t happening a few years back. With this new real-time web has come new initiatives and buzz words.



One niche that the real-time web has brought into the forefront is trends. On the Twitter homepage, you can see the current trending topics scrolling across the top. Via the Twitter API; anyone can grab these trends and utilise them on their respective web properties. The trends Twitter provides are broken out via “current,” showing what it popular now; “daily,” showing what’s trending today; and “weekly,” showing the trends that have been the most popular over the past week.

Trends have quickly become an obsession for many internet users. Instead of going to CNN.com to check out the current news, you can visit a handful of sites to take a quick glimpse and see what the current trends are.

Often the trends can clue users into breaking news before a news site can because of their real time nature. When Lebron James announced he was going to the Miami Heat, it was quicker for Twitter to see that thousands of Tweets contained Lebron James Heat than it would be for a news source to write up an article on the story On January 19, when there was a tornado in Orange County, Orange County Tornado showed up as a trend well before any news outlet picked up the story, because it was the public that was experiencing and then tweeting about the tornado.

However, there are several inherent flaws with trends, and to deal with them, we have begun to see trend curation.

We used to see Justin Bieber show up in the trending topics day after day. Nothing special was happening with Justin Bieber, it was just that there were a zillion teenagers out there who were so obsessed with Justin Bieber that they continued to tweet about him so that they could see his name on the homepage of Twitter.com. This of course wasn’t a good user experience for visitors to Twitter.com because they always saw Justin Bieber as a trending topic. Twitter in turn changed their trends algorithm to prevent the teeny-boppers from spamming the trending topics. The young teens responded by changing the name to Bustin Jieber, and for several days, this play on words was a trending topic at Twitter. We also started seeing Jick Nonas as a trending topic because Twitter had stopped Nick Jonas from trending so often. Anyway, Twitter, in perhaps its first ever effort of trend curation, was able to retaliate and clean up its Tweets from the teeny-bopper spam.



Another way trends needed curation revolved around the hashtag. In the earlier days of Twitter, hashtags were much more common as many Tweeters added #keyword to a tweet as a way to identify it and to make it more easily picked up via Twitter search. This also was a way to vote for a trend as people used hashtags to help certain terms rise up the page on Twitter’s trending topics. However, as time went on, trending topics that came from hash tags became less and less relevant. Many times, hashtags such as #nowplaying, #goodnight, #reasonswhyiamtired showed up as trending topics which didn’t offer value to users. In Twitter’s API, they now let anyone grab the top non-hash tag trends. This provides a better user experience and it seems Twitter.com has implemented this strategy as well.

Trend curation could be utilized in regards to hate messages. If Twitter noticed trending topics showing up on its and its API partners homepage with curse words or hate words; Twitter could curate them out. Also, another improvement has came from removing repetitive trends. When Lebron James is trending, there of course isn’t a need to have Lebron, LebronJames and Lebron James take up three of the current trends.

As Search Engine Land reported in June, my site Sency recently launched places trends for cities. Sency displays the places that are popular now and lately in Chicago, New York, London, and 29 other major cities.

One thing we noticed was that many places continued to show up in the trends but they didn’t offer much value to the user. For instance, in New York; Grand Central Station, LaGuardia and JFK airports, and Penn Station; continued to show up. These places were taking the spot of other bars, restaurants, and hotels which users would be interested to learn about. To combat this, we curated these and other trends from New York and all of the cities we cover. JFK airport is popular every hour, but the dive bar on the corner of 33rd and 3rd may only be popular once per year. And, by removing JFK airport, that dive bar has a better chance to show up on Sency New York.

As more and more technologies implement trends as an automated way to alert users of what’s popular, expect to hear more about trend curation, which will only enhance the value of trends.

And as we look to the future, we can expect to begin to see trend categorization take shape as well. So, instead of seeing the 10 hottest topics on Twitter right now, we’ll be able to see the 10 hottest people, places, topics, etc… And with Sency’s places trends, instead of seeing which places are popular right now, we’ll be able to sort to see which restaurants, bars or hotels, are hot.

Evan Britton founded Sency in 2009. The goal of Sency is to bring real-time content, links, and tools, to Internet users in an organised and simple fashion.

