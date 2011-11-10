Tremor Video Claims "Dramatic Success" with Cost-Per-Engagement Model



The industry’s largest video advertising network has shifted its emphasis from a cost-per-view formula to cost-per-engagement and has found “dramatic” success around purchase intent, says Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer of Tremor Video.



We spoke with him last week at the company’s Manhattan offices.

Krebs will be a panelist at the November 15 Beet.TV Leadership summit about online video advertising at the New York offices of Digitas.

Disclosure: Tremor Video is the sponsor of the November 15 event and of Beet.TV for the month of November.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

