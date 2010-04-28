Tremor Media Raises Another $40 MILLION For Web Video Ads

Tremor Media CEO Jason Glickman

NYC-based web video ad tech company Tremor Media has raised another $40 million in financing, led by Draper Fisher Jurvetson Growth Fund.DFJ and Triangle Peak Partners joined the round. Existing investors including Canaan Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, and SAP Ventures also participated “significantly” in the round.



The company will use the money to build out its ad platform, etc. Tremor says it became profitable last year, “demonstrating revenue gains that exceeded more than twice the rate of growth of the overall online video market,” according to a release.

Tremor has now raised $82 million to date, according to All Things D’s Peter Kafka. And it looks like an IPO this year is no longer in the cards: “This year would be a very short time window,” Tremor CEO Jason Glickman told Kafka.

Here’s a video with Glickman by Beet.tv, where he talks about Tremor’s growth and the web video ad market:



