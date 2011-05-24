Tremor Media Launches Reporting And Analytics Product For Marketers

Tremor Media, the biggest video ad network according to comScore, is launching a reporting and analytics tool for marketers called Video Hub.



The new product provides brands and agencies with the tools to measure, track and report on the efficiency of of online video campaigns. The new product is a software as a service product.

Heading up this new enterprise offering is Anthony Riscato, General Manager of the Enterprise Group.

We spoke with him about the “Video Hub” launch as well as trends in the online video advertising sector.

Andy Plesser, Managing Editor



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.