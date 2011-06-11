The Tremor Media IPO That's Not Happening, But Has Everyone Talking

This is what’s on Tremor’s site. The unicorn is just as imaginary as its IPO prospects.

Photo: Tremor Video

This is a non-story. There’s really nothing to see here. Not sure why you’re even bothering to read it.See, there’s a rumour racing around town that Tremor Media (recently renamed Tremor Video), the second biggest video ad server out there, is ready to IPO. It’s so ready to IPO that its in talks with bankers at Barclays.



But the thing about rumours is that they’re just rumours. There’s nothing to see here.

So says Tremor’s PR. When we called about our non-story, it sounded like we weren’t the first to ask. Regardless, we basically got a no-comment. Makes sense, since nothing is happening. No banksters hanging out with Tremor execs, no plans for an IPO.

After having that door slammed, we tried a sneakier route to track this non-story. We talked to an exec at the company. An affable man, he too sounded like he’d heard this question repeatedly. He just laughed it off and assured us it was a rumour.

Phew! We didn’t want this non-story to develop into a story.

Because then we’d look like fools if, say, in a few weeks, or a month or two, Tremor decided to tackle the suddenly improved IPO market. We’d be dopes if the ad network which will generate well over a hundred million in revenue were to list its stock.

We’re not even sure why we bothered. After all, the company told Ad Age last November it was looking to IPO in the next year and half. Why would it suddenly feel a need to rush into an IPO ahead of schedule?

Just because the IPO market is suddenly thawing for tech companies? Please.

Tremor’s IPO is not happening any time soon. We know it.

And yet, there’s a funny thing happening with this not-story. Someone inside the company, in a position to know, is flapping their gums to relative strangers about working with bankers to line up an IPO (which presumably should be happening soon).

Must be some sort of mistake.

