At a White House event to honour National Nurses Day, Trump contradicted a nurse relaying her experience about PPE shortages

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump met with nurses in the Oval Office for National Nurses Day.

President Donald Trump had an awkward interaction with a nurse during an Oval Office event on National Nurses Day.

The nurse, Sophia Adams – who serves as the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners – talked about well-documented issues with the supply of personal protective equipment.

She said she wore the same N95 mask for “a few weeks” and that her health system’s supply was “sporadic.”

“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” Trump said, calling the nation’s PPE supply “tremendous.”

Adams, who was standing just feet away from Trump in the Oval Office, responded, “Oh no, I agree Mr. President.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump got defensive on Wednesday in an interaction with a nurse on National Nurses Day in the Oval Office.

The nurse, Sophia Adams, talked about her struggles in New Orleans with the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

She said she wore the same N95 mask for “a few weeks” and that her health system’s supply was “sporadic.”

“So PPE has been sporadic, but it’s been manageable, and we do what we have to do. We’re nurses, and we learn to adapt and do whatever the best thing that we can do for our patients and get the job done and get the care provided,” Adams, who serves as the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said.

Despite the well-documented global shortage of PPE – which has left some American healthcare workers donning garbage bags and other improvised measures – Trump bristled at the comment.

During White House event, a New Orleans nurse says, “PPE has been sporadic, but it's been manageable." President Trump replies: "Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people … That was fine, but I have heard we have a tremendous supply to almost all places." pic.twitter.com/giltAwPM8V — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 6, 2020

“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” Trump said, turning away from Adams and folding his arms.

Adams quickly replied, “Oh no, I agree, Mr. President.” Trump then went on to blame the Obama administration for initial shortages.

“I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places – tremendous supply,” Trump said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.