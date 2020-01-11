An architect designed luxury 'treehouse hotels' towering above a remote forest in a medieval Austrian ski town — here's a closer look

Courtesy Peter Pichler Architecture

Milan-based architecture firm Peter Pichler has proposed a design for a series of wooden treehousehotel suites in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Kitzbühel is a ritzy ski town in the Alps, best known for hosting one of the world’s toughest downhill ski races.

The “tree suites” will be elevated above the surrounding forest by latticed wooden structures and accessible by glass elevator.

Peter Pichler Architecture designed the suites to help guests slow down, live in the moment, and reconnect with nature.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve ever dreamt of sleeping in a treehouse, look no further.

Peter Pichler Architecture, a Milan-based firm, has come up with the ultimate luxury “treehouse” stay. As part of a 7-star hotel project, their team has proposed a series of latticed, wooden “tree suites” elevated above a remote forest in the ritzy Austrian ski town of Kitzbühel.

Here’s an early look at the design:

Kitzbühel is a ritzy ski resort with a medieval town centre located between Salzburg and Innsbruck in the Austrian Alps.

Google Maps

It is best known for the annual Hahnenkamm downhill ski race, which takes place in late January and is regarded as one of the toughest downhill races in the world.

Source:Austrian National Tourist Office; CNN Travel; Kitzbühel Tourism

As part of a new 7-star hotel project in Kitzbühel, Peter Pichler Architecture has proposed a design for luxury “tree suites” that rise above the surrounding forest.

Courtesy Peter Pichler Architecture



Source:

Peter Pichler Architecture



Each suite will be accessible by a glass elevator, hidden in the wooden latticed structure on which the suites are elevated.

Courtesy Peter Pichler Architecture

The suites will range in size from 60 to 80 square meters (645 to 860 square feet) and include a bedroom and bathroom. The larger suites will also feature a living room and sauna. Together, the suites will share a lobby, restaurant, and spa. As the hotel’s development is still in its early stages, pricing hasn’t yet been announced.



Source:

Peter Pichler Architecture



By day, the suites’ latticed exterior will create a “playful effect of light and shadows.” By night, they will glow in the forest.

Courtesy Peter Pichler Architecture

The use of local wood in the design will create a “warm feeling,” the firm said in a release.



Source:

Peter Pichler Architecture



The suites’ design is intended to help guests slow down and reconnect with nature.

Courtesy Peter Pichler Architecture

“The connection between men and nature is a fundamental criterion in this project,” Peter Pinchler Architecture said, adding that the suites “should activate and amplify human senses with the use of simple and local materials.”

A growing number of hotels and hospitality companies are offering nature-immersive experiences, according to the Global Wellness Institute. The institute’s 2019 global wellness report cites “prescribing nature” as a travel trend, fuelled in large part by the the fact that more people are living in cities. “As experience in nature becomes another new luxury, hotels and spas are tapping into what makes their destination unique – and offering unique programming,” they wrote.

Take Manshausen Island Resort in Norway, where a recent expansion earned it a place on Sleeper magazine’s best new luxury hotels in the world list. Its seven sea-facing cabins each tout “a unique position and connection with nature.”

Finnish Lapland native Riitta Raekallio-Wunderink recently spoke with Business Insider about her reasons for creating an “Arctic cocooning” hammock wellness experience in her family forest. “For us, it is all about sharing that personal nature experience with people, reminding them of a connection that they maybe didn’t even know existed,” she said.



Source:

Peter Pichler Architecture



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.