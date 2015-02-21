'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says this emotional pitch is the reason the show won an Emmy

‘Shark Tank’/ABC Things got emotional in the Tank for Tree T-PEE founder Johnny Georges and the Sharks.

In six seasons of “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary has seen hundreds of presentations from entrepreneurs. One from season five, however, stands out as the most emotional, and he even credits the pitch as the reason why the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2014.

Johnny Georges of Arcadia, Florida, presented the Tree T-PEE, a water conservation device for farmers that he developed with his late father in 1984.

The Sharks were both shocked and moved by Georges’ genuine desire to selflessly help other farmers with their livelihood, a mission he credits to his father.

Ultimately, guest investor John Paul DeJoria — the billionaire cofounder of John Paul Mitchell Systems and Patrón Tequila — decided that Georges was too good to pass up, and they made a deal. Before leaving the Tank, Georges explained the influence his father had on his life, and the tears started flowing for everyone in the room.

Here’s a breakdown of the pitch.

