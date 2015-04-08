This horrifying Vine has been watched over 17 million times -- here's what's really going on

Ever since Vine gave its users the ability to edit video outside of the Vine app and then upload it as one 6-second clip, more and more hoax Vines have been going viral.

Some are disturbing. One that has racked up 17 million views this week shows two girls swinging in a hammock. One of the trees holding up the hammock falls, landing on the girls.

(Warning: use your headphones if you’re in a quiet office.)





It can’t be real, right? Over 17 million views, and no one knows for sure.

Turns out, it’s real, but it doesn’t look like the girls were seriously injured.

Girls, we hope you’re ok.

