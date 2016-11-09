US Treasurys soar as Trump moves ahead in key states

Jonathan Garber

The US Treasury complex is soaring as the polls point to an extremely close race. Republican nominee Donald Trump has built a sizable lead in Florida, and has moved ahead in North Carolina and Ohio. Recent buying has pushed yields down as much as 5 bps in the belly of the curve. Here’s a look at the scoreboard as of 9:05 p.m. ET:

  • 2-year -5.6 bps at 79.8 bps
  • 3-year -6.0 bps at 95.9 bps
  • 5-year -7.7 bps at 1.249%
  • 7-year –8.5 bps at 1.554%
  • 10-year -7.5 bps at 1.780%
  • 30-year -5.9 bps at 2.559%

NOW WATCH: Elon Musk just unveiled something that could revolutionise how you power your home

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.