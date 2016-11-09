US Treasurys soar as Trump moves ahead in key states

The US Treasury complex is soaring as the polls point to an extremely close race. Republican nominee Donald Trump has built a sizable lead in Florida, and has moved ahead in North Carolina and Ohio. Recent buying has pushed yields down as much as 5 bps in the belly of the curve. Here’s a look at the scoreboard as of 9:05 p.m. ET:

2-year -5.6 bps at 79.8 bps

3-year -6.0 bps at 95.9 bps

5-year -7.7 bps at 1.249%

7-year –8.5 bps at 1.554%

10-year -7.5 bps at 1.780%

30-year -5.9 bps at 2.559%

