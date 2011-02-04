The Bond Dam Is Leaking, And The Jobs Report May Blow It Up

Joe Weisenthal

The cognoscenti are looking at the impact today’s jobs report will have on yields.

Yesterday Nomura’s George Goncalves suggested that a strong report could really bring the bond bears out of hiding.

Already there are signs that the dam is breaking. This chart from Doug Short gives a great look at what yields have done in recent days. Note the big jump in the short end.

chart

For a bigger preview of the report, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

bonds moneygame-us