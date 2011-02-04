The Bond Dam Is Leaking, And The Jobs Report May Blow It Up

The cognoscenti are looking at the impact today’s jobs report will have on yields.
Yesterday Nomura’s George Goncalves suggested that a strong report could really bring the bond bears out of hiding.
Already there are signs that the dam is breaking. This chart from Doug Short gives a great look at what yields have done in recent days. Note the big jump in the short end.
For a bigger preview of the report, see here >
