Treasury yields are spiking

The yield on US Treasury bonds is flying higher across the curve.

Yields on Treasury bonds with durations ranging from 2 to 30 years was rising across the board as 2015’s biggest rally starts to quickly give back most of its gains.

Near 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, the 10-year yield had risen as high as 2.14%, the 30-year yield was up to 2.72%, the 5-year had risen to 1.62%, and the 2-year was up to 0.68%.

Earlier this year, the 10-year fell as low as 1.65% while the 30-year fell to a record low of 2.25% earlier this month.

In comments to Bloomberg, S&P’s Sam Stovall said that Tuesday’s surge in yields is “a preview of coming attractions.”

And the spike in yields on Tuesday comes as stocks were higher, but little changed, after making a new all-time high on Friday.

Here’s a quick overview of yields across the curve.

10-year yields:

30-year yields:

5-year yields:

2-year yields:

