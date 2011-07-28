Treasury: We Will Unveil Our Secret Plan To prioritise Payments Before August 2nd

Photo: AP

Earlier White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said the government would be releasing plans for what happens after August 2nd if the debt limit isn’t raised. Now the Treasury Department confirms.Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Anthony Coley said the department would release its plans for what bills would be paid in the coming days.



“As we get closer to August 2nd, Treasury will indeed provide more information on how we would operate without normal borrowing authority if the debt ceiling isn’t raised,” he told Business Insider.

