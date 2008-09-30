Treasury: We Haven't Faintest Idea What To Do Now, But We're Going To Do It

Now that someone has grabbed the defibrillator paddles and shocked poor Hank Paulson back to life, the Treasury is once again assuring us that it has the situation in hand. Carney:



Treasury spokesman Michele Davis has put out a statement indicating that the Treasury will “use all the tools at our disposal” to protect financial markets.

“The Secretary will be consulting with the President, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Congressional leaders on next steps. In the meantime, we stand ready to work with fellow regulators and use all the tools at our disposal, as we have over the last several months, to protect our financial markets and our economy,” he said.

See Also: Panic in Washington: LIVE UPDATES

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.