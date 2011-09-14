Treasury Will Help The Fed Execute "Operation Twist"

Everyone is speculating that the Federal Reserve’s next move is “Operation Twist,” an effort to lower long-term interest rates by flattening the yield curve. The Fed would accomplish this by buying long-term Treasury securities and selling short-term bills.



However, this effort could prove challenging without coordination with the Treasury Department.

The Financial Times now reports that this won’t be an issue:

The US Treasury would effectively accommodate a possible Federal Reserve stimulus to drive down long-term interest rates, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FT did not expand much further on what their sources said.

