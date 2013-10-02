TREASURY SECRETARY: We're Using Our 'Final Extraordinary Measures'

In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, said that the U.S. has started using “final extraordinary measures,” to stay below the debt ceiling.

Lew said the measures will be exhausted no later than October 17.

Congress’ failure to agree to a budget deal has led to a partial shutdown of the government for the first time in 17 years.

While the White House and Congress continue to battle it out over the budget, there are concerns that this will lead to a stalemate over raising the debt ceiling by October 17.

Here is the full letter via Zeke Miller:

Treasury Letter to Congress_100113 by Zeke Miller

