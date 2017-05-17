All the movies you didn't know US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin produced

Former Goldman Sachs banker turned film producer turned Treasury Secretary of the United States Steven Mnuchin wasn’t in Hollywood for long, but he built a substantial resume filled with popular movies (and some not so popular ones) during his time as a producer.

In 2013, Mnuchin’s production company, Dune Entertainment, partnered with Brett Ratner’s company, RatPac Entertainment, to form RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Mnuchin was producing movies left and right until recently, when President Donald Trump appointed him Treasury Secretary and he was confirmed.

He even acted in one of the films he produced — as a banker. He also produced some films that are coming out very soon.

Here are all the movies Treasury Secretary Mnuchin produced in his Hollywood career:

'6 Below' (2017, postproduction) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'The LEGO NINJAGO Movie' (2017, postproduction) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'The Disaster Artist' (release date TBD, 2017) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (May 12, 2017) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Fist Fight' (2017) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Collateral Beauty' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'Rules Don't Apply' (2016) -- producer, actor (playing Merrill Lynch Executive) Fox 'The Midnight Man' (2016) -- executive producer Cinedigm 'Storks' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Sully' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Suicide Squad' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'The Legend of Tarzan' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Central intelligence' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Lights Out' (2016) -- executive producer New Line Cinema 'The Conjuring 2' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'The Conjuring 2.' 'Keanu' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Midnight Special' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'How to Be Single' (2016) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'In the Heart of the Sea' (2015) -- executive producer Jonathan Prime/Warner Bros. 'Pan' (2015) -- executive producer YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures 'The Intern' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Our Brand Is Crisis' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Black Mass' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015) -- executive producer Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. 'Vacation' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'Entourage' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Brothers 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Get Hard' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Run All Night' (2015) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'American Sniper' (2014) -- executive producer Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Inherent Vice' (2014) -- executive producer Wilson Webb/Warner Bros. 'Annabelle' (2014) -- executive producer New Line Cinema 'This Is Where I Leave You' (2014) -- executive producer Warner Bros 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014) -- executive producer Warner Bros. 'Winter's Tale' (2014) -- executive producer Courtesy Warner Bros. 'The Lego Movie' (2014) -- executive producer Warner Bros.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.