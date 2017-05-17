All the movies you didn't know US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin produced

Carrie Wittmer
Mad max fury roadBusiness Insider

Former Goldman Sachs banker turned film producer turned Treasury Secretary of the United States Steven Mnuchin wasn’t in Hollywood for long, but he built a substantial resume filled with popular movies (and some not so popular ones) during his time as a producer.

In 2013, Mnuchin’s production company, Dune Entertainment, partnered with Brett Ratner’s company, RatPac Entertainment, to form RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Mnuchin was producing movies left and right until recently, when President Donald Trump appointed him Treasury Secretary and he was confirmed.

He even acted in one of the films he produced — as a banker. He also produced some films that are coming out very soon.

Here are all the movies Treasury Secretary Mnuchin produced in his Hollywood career:

'6 Below' (2017, postproduction) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'The LEGO NINJAGO Movie' (2017, postproduction) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'The Disaster Artist' (release date TBD, 2017) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (May 12, 2017) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Fist Fight' (2017) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Collateral Beauty' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'Rules Don't Apply' (2016) -- producer, actor (playing Merrill Lynch Executive)

Fox

'The Midnight Man' (2016) -- executive producer

Cinedigm

'Storks' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Sully' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Suicide Squad' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'The Legend of Tarzan' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Central intelligence' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Lights Out' (2016) -- executive producer

New Line Cinema

'The Conjuring 2' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.
'The Conjuring 2.'

'Keanu' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Midnight Special' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'How to Be Single' (2016) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'In the Heart of the Sea' (2015) -- executive producer

Jonathan Prime/Warner Bros.

'Pan' (2015) -- executive producer

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

'The Intern' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Our Brand Is Crisis' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Black Mass' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015) -- executive producer

Daniel Smith/Warner Bros.

'Vacation' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'Entourage' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Brothers

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Get Hard' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Run All Night' (2015) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'American Sniper' (2014) -- executive producer

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

'Inherent Vice' (2014) -- executive producer

Wilson Webb/Warner Bros.

'Annabelle' (2014) -- executive producer

New Line Cinema

'This Is Where I Leave You' (2014) -- executive producer

Warner Bros

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

'Winter's Tale' (2014) -- executive producer

Courtesy Warner Bros.

'The Lego Movie' (2014) -- executive producer

Warner Bros.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.