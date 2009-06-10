Treasury Finally Makes It Official: 10 Firms Can Repay The TARP

This morning the Treasury Department revealed that it has given the greenlight to repay $68 billion in TARP funds to 10 large financial institutions. At 10, the number of institutions given the greenlight is higher than many earlier reports had estimated. The Wall Street Journal, for instance, said this morning that nine firms would be given the go-ahead. CNBC also listed nine firms.



Although the Treasury still hasn’t named all the firms that have been given the go-ahead, our best guess is that they are the nine that passed the stress tests without being ordered to raise more capital plus Morgan Stanley.

Here’s our full (although unofficial) list:

Goldman Sachs

Bank of New York Mellon

J.P. Morgan Chase

BB&T

State Street

U.S. Bancorp

Northern Trust

American Express

Capital One Financial

Morgan Stanley

(We’ve replaced Northern Trust from Met Life, which–as a commenter pointed out–didn’t actually get TARP funds.)

