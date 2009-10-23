Next Week's Treasury Auctions Will Top $100 Billion For First Time Ever

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5a37544b4992be49649fcf00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="timgeithner march09 tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Call up the Guiness Book of World Records.RBS:

The big event for the day will be the announcement of US auction sizes for next week. RBS economists estimate that we’ll see $44bn in 2 years, $41bn in 5-years, $30bn in 7 years, and $7bn in a 5 year TIPS reopening which would all be a $1bn upsizes versus prior auctions and reopenings. This should signify the first set of auctions which raise more than $100bn of net cash for Treasury in a week if our estimates of issuance are correct.

