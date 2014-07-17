Treasury Department Tells AK-47-Owning Americans They Won't Be Affected By New Russia Sanctions

The U.S. just issued a new sanctions against a flurry of Russian firms in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Among the firms targeted is Kalashnikov Concern, the company that makes AK-47s.

The Treasury has published an in-depth Q&A about the new sanctions on its website.

How in-depth is it? T

hey devote two different sections laying out the stakes for American Kalashnikov owners.

Here’s the full text. The gist is, if you bought yours before today, you can still resell it. But you can’t buy any new ones. If you’re currently paying for your AK on layaway, you need to contact Treasury for further info.

374. If I own a Kalashnikov product, is that product blocked by sanctions? Am I able to resell a Kalashnikov product at a gun show or other secondary market? If a U.S. person is in possession of a Kalashnikov Concern product that was bought and fully paid for prior to the date of designation (i.e., no payment remains due to Kalashnikov Concern), then that product is not blocked and OFAC sanctions would not prohibit the U.S. person from keeping or selling the product in the secondary market, so long as Kalashnikov Concern has no interest in the transaction. New transactions by U.S. persons with Kalashnikov Concern are prohibited, however, and any property in which Kalashnikov Concern has an interest is blocked pursuant to OFAC’s designation of Kalashnikov Concern on July 16, 2014. If a U.S. person has an inventory of Kalashnikov Concern products in which Kalashnikov Concern has an interest (for example, the products are not fully paid for or are being sold on consignment), we advise that U.S. person to contact OFAC for further guidance on handling of the inventory. [7-16-2014] 375. If I have Kalashnikov products in my inventory, can I sell them? If a U.S. person has an inventory of Kalashnikov Concern products in which Kalashnikov Concern has an interest (for example, the products are not fully paid for or are being sold on consignment), we advise that U.S. person to contact OFAC for further guidance on handling of the inventory. [7-16-2014]

Glad that’s cleared up.

(h/t Oliver Bullough)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.