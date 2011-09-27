Treasury: 'No Discussion' Of Using U.S. Funds To Help Euro Bank Bailout

A Treasury Department spokeswoman categorically ruled out the use of U.S. government funds to help with an IMF bailout of European banks through the European Financial Stability Facility.



“The EFSF is comprised entirely of European money,” Kara Alaimo said in an email to Business Insider. “No US dollars have ever been contributed nor has this been discussed.”

Earlier Monday, a top House Republican vowed to oppose additional U.S. aide to prop up teetering banks,

“We cannot take the ‘too big to fail’ philosophy to a global level,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said in a statement. “The only thing ‘too big to fail’ is America itself.”

