It looks like banks might have rigged another huge market

The market for US Treasury bonds may have been rigged.

That’s according to a federal anti-trust lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg’s Alexandra Scaggs Matthew Leising.

The plaintiffs — Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, represented by law firm Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan — claim that Treasury dealers including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley coordinated to manipulate primary market Treasury auctions.

They cite data from Rosa Abrantes-Metz, who has testified in other market rigging cases and is an adjunct associate professor at New York University.

According to her analysis, 69% of a certain type of Treasury auction — for so-called “reissued Treasuries” — look suspicious.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment.

