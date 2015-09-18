It looks like banks might have rigged another huge market

The market for US Treasury bonds may have been rigged.
That’s according to a federal anti-trust lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg’s Alexandra Scaggs Matthew Leising.
The plaintiffs — Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, represented by law firm Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan — claim that Treasury dealers including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley coordinated to manipulate primary market Treasury auctions.
They cite data from Rosa Abrantes-Metz, who has testified in other market rigging cases and is an adjunct associate professor at New York University.
According to her analysis, 69% of a certain type of Treasury auction — for so-called “reissued Treasuries” — look suspicious.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for comment.
Read the full story over at Bloomberg »
