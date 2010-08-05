Treasury Knows Geithner's Triumphant NYT Op-Ed Was A Disaster

Remember that Tim Geithner op-ed in the NYT from earlier this week called “Welcome to the Recovery”?



When it came out, we noted that the title sounded like a bizarre joke, and didn’t fit with the message that you’d think the administration would try to send.

Well, here’s the story. According to POLITICO, the intended title was “The Case For The American Economy” and it was the NYT editors who changed it to “Welcome to the Recovery.”

Obviously that doesn’t change the content — which was basically: Yes, the economy is sluggish, but it’s getting better, and we always knew it would be a challenge — but it changes everything about the perception of the op-ed.

