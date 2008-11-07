Treasury Guessing: US News Guy Gives Geithner Good Odds

This is getting really fun. Obama is giving everyone plenty of time to play the Treasury guessing game, though in the mean time Politico says some guy we never heard of will be the Press Secretary. Luke Mullins at US News has drawn up some totally arbitrary odds on who will get the nod.



Tim Geithner, President of the New York Fed, 2-1

Larry Summers, 5-2

Paul Volcker, 12-1

The longest shot

Warren Buffett 100-1

Meanwhile, Portfolio.com has done us the favour of putting together a Treasury Bracket. Not really sure how the rounds work, but yes, some genius decided to put Cody Willard on there. Awesome

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.