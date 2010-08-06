Treasury Denies Talk Of Massive Homeowner Bailout

Photo: AP

Alright, well for now The Treasury (via CNBC) is denying this morning’s talk that Fannie and Freddie are planning to engage in a massive mortgage forgiveness scheme as a way of bailing out the homeowner.That’s fine, though we’re still not convinced that the Treasury isn’t trying to figure out ways right now to further use the GSEs to goose the housing market.



Remember, they were given a total blank check last year, add it’s clearly the desire of the Treasury and the Fed to stimulate housing further, get homeowners out from underwater, figure out a bailout scheme, get cash into homeowners pockets, and do something that’s better than HAMP.

So maybe the mega “August Surprise” isn’t about to happen, but keep paying attention to whatever levers the GSEs might pull.

