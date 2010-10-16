Surprise! Treasury Punts And Delays Its China Currency Manipulation Report

Reuters (via Zero Hedge) is reporting that the U.S. Treasury has delayed the release of the China currency manipulation report until after the G20 summit in November.



The move comes just after rumours emerged the U.S. government and Chinese authorities were hammering out a deal for the yuan to appreciate, and the Federal Reserve to limit its second round of quantitative easing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.