Here's How The US Government Is REALLY Financing Its Monster Spending Spree

Photo: US Treasury

The debt continues to be an endless source of fascination and consternation, yet for now the government is managing just fine, with few signs that a crisis is imminent.A new report from The Treasury Department goes into depth on how much the government is borrowing, the price the government is paying for capital, and who, exactly, is doing the buying.



The gist: We’re looking more and more Japan-like all the time, with bigger deficits, lower interest rates, debt-hungry banks, and longer and longer maturities.

The presentation looks at things from both the Federal and the municipal level. We’ve selected some key points.

There's been a nice spike in corporate tax receipts, though the growth has already slowed. Compared to previous recessions, the current rebound in tax receipts is about on par (surprisingly). Here's how TARP has been financed This year has been filled with red ink. Despite the massive supply, the demand for debt remains enormous. In fact, investment funds have stepped up Treasury purchases. Bank holding of Treasuries has surged The average maturity of debt is on the upswing. Conversely, short-term rollover is near historic lows. It's deficits as far as the eye can see. The muni market has exploded (through the end of 2009) Here's how Treasuries and Munis fit into the total debt picture Here's who buys muni debt Here's who issues muni debt One trend: muni insurance has shrunk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.