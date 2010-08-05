Here's How The US Government Is REALLY Financing Its Monster Spending Spree

Photo: US Treasury
The debt continues to be an endless source of fascination and consternation, yet for now the government is managing just fine, with few signs that a crisis is imminent.A new report from The Treasury Department goes into depth on how much the government is borrowing, the price the government is paying for capital, and who, exactly, is doing the buying.
The gist: We’re looking more and more Japan-like all the time, with bigger deficits, lower interest rates, debt-hungry banks, and longer and longer maturities.
The presentation looks at things from both the Federal and the municipal level. We’ve selected some key points.
Compared to previous recessions, the current rebound in tax receipts is about on par (surprisingly).
