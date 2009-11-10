Buyers Pour Into Short-Term Treasuries For Just 1.4%

Three-year treasuries sold well today, fetching a yield of 1.404% and sparking a rally post-auction. The three-year’s yield has hit about 1.35% right now according to Bloomberg.



Given that Ben Bernanke recently signaled his unwillingness to raise rates until we see progress on the U.S. unemployment front (which will be a while), then unless you’re a buyer of stocks right now, it’s hard to blame these buyers.

