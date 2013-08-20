Treasuries Are Getting Slammed Again -- 10-Year Yield Hits New High Of 2.88%

After tanking to end last week, Treasuries are continuing to sell off in Monday trading, and bond yields are once again making fresh new multi-year highs.
Right now, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is up 6 basis points from Friday’s close to 2.88%. 10-year Treasury futures are down 0.3%, trading right near their lows of the day.
There were no economic data releases in the U.S. today, and trading in equity markets is pretty quiet: the S&P 500 is down around 0.1%.
The chart below shows trading in 10-year Treasury futures at 15 minute intervals over the past week, capturing the sell-off that has gripped the market.
