Treasuries Are Getting Slammed Again -- 10-Year Yield Hits New High Of 2.88%

After tanking to end last week, Treasuries are continuing to sell off in Monday trading, and bond yields are once again making fresh new multi-year highs.

Right now, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is up 6 basis points from Friday’s close to 2.88%. 10-year Treasury futures are down 0.3%, trading right near their lows of the day.

There were no economic data releases in the U.S. today, and trading in equity markets is pretty quiet: the S&P 500 is down around 0.1%.

The chart below shows trading in 10-year Treasury futures at 15 minute intervals over the past week, capturing the sell-off that has gripped the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.