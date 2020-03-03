The 10-year Treasury yield sinks to a record low as coronavirus keeps investors rushing into the market's safest assets

Reuters Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

The 10-year Treasury yield slumped to a new record low on Monday as investors continued flooding safe havens and fleeing the coronavirus-shaken stock market.

The bond’s yield slipped to 1.036% overnight before a slight bounce higher Monday morning. The 30-year bond’s yield also posted a record low after tumbling to 1.623%.

US Treasury bills notched several all-time lows through the end of February as stocks saw their worst week since 2008.

Heightened bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut in March have also weighed on US bond yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to a new all-time low in early Monday trading as investors continued their mass exodus from the coronavirus-rattled stock market.

The bond’s yield sank to a record low of 1.036% overnight before posting a modest bounce Monday morning. The 30-year yield also notched a record low after falling to 1.623%. Bond yields fall when the notes’ prices increase.

US Treasuries have enjoyed a spike in investor interest as stocks ended February with their worst week since 2008. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both entered correction territory on Thursday as investors saw little hope for stocks avoiding coronavirus risks in the near-term.

Bonds serve as a popular safe-haven asset amid stock market turmoil due to their backing from the federal government and relative stability. US stocks are on pace to open even lower Monday, setting up bonds for continued inflows.

Increased bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut are also weighing on US bonds. Fed chief Jerome Powell issued a rare statement on Friday saying the central bank is open to lowering its benchmark interest rate if the outbreak poses a major economic threat. Such policy actions would further drag on bond yields, as lower rates increase bond prices and push yields lower.

“The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” Powell said.

The Fed lowered its interest rate three times in 2019, and initially signalled it would hold rates steady until inflation rose to its 2% target. The closely monitored CME FedWatch Tool currently shows markets pricing in a 100% chance of a cut at the Federal Open Market Committee’s March meeting.

Following Powell’s Friday statement, Goldman Sachs analysts expect the meeting to bring a larger-than-expected cut. The bank projects the FOMC to lower its rate by 50 basis points during the March 17-18 session and issue another 50 basis points of easing in the second quarter.

“The clear signal in Chair Powell’s statement has led the bond market to price in more than 25bp of easing, and the FOMC will not want the cut to come as a disappointment in the present situation,” Goldman said.

The coronavirus has so far killed 3,000 people and infected more than 89,000. The majority of deaths took place in China, yet infection spikes in other countries fuelled new concerns that the outbreak will escalate to a pandemic. Numerous experts have warned coronavirus will eliminate any profit growth for US firms in 2020 and may even plunge the world economy into a recession.



