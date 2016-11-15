Treasurys are finally catching a bid

The US Treasury market is gaining ground for the first time in five days as some buying finally emerges following Donald Trump’s stunning victory in the US presidential election.

Yields have been screaming higher since early Wednesday when it became clear that Trump would become the 45th president of the United States as traders speculated his plan to cut taxes and introduce massive infrstructure spending would bring back inflation.

Tuesday’s bid has yields across the curve down by as much as 5 basis points. Here’s a look at the scoreboard as of 7:25 a.m. ET.

2-year -1.8 bp at 98.4 bps

3-year -3.2 bps at 1.248%

5-year -4.8 bps at 1.634%

7-year –5.6 bps at 1.985%

10-year -6.2 bps at 2.199%

30-year -6.3bps at 2.949%

Selling over the past week or so caused yields across the Treasury complex to climb to levels last seen in late 2015/early 2016. Up front, the 2-year cross the 1.00% threshold for the first time since the beginning of January. Elsewhere, at the long end, selling propelled the 30-year above 3.00%, a level which it had not been above since the end of December.

