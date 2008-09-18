Treasury Bails Out Fed

No surprise here, but timely, given that the Fed is running out of money.



WSJ: The Treasury Department Wednesday announced a financing program designed to provide cash for the Federal Reserve to use in the attempt to address liquidity pressures in the financial market. The Treasury Department announced the initiation of a temporary Supplementary Financing Program at the request of the Fed. “The program will consist of a series of Treasury bills, apart from Treasury’s current borrowing program, which will provide cash for use in the Federal Reserve initiatives,” Treasury said.

Translation: the government will borrow more money. Treasury statement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.