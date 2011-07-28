TREASURY: August 2 Is August 2 Is August 2

Important note…



According to CNBC’s Eamon Javers, Treasury is pushing back against analyst reports that suggest that the drop-dead date for the debt ceiling is August 10 (or later), rather than August 2, as Tim Geithner has maintined for months.

We mentioned the Barclays report last Friday, and figured it would eventually bubble up, which it did, today, when the NYT’s Binyamin Applebaum reported on the Barclays analysis.

Obviously this is a major headache for Treasury, which already has a problem convincing people that any drop-dead date is real and dangerous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.