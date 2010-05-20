Treasury Auctioning Off Bugattis, Yachts, And Scott Rothstein's Assets

Photo: US Treasury

Big credit to Zerohedge for finding out about an upcoming series of auctions from the US Treasury.

On display will be magnificent cars, yachts, and other mid-life crisis equipment – all available at a heavy discount. There’s a Bugatti Veyron up for grabs and convicted Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein’s 85-foot yacht, “Princess Kimberly.”

The first Vehicle & Vessel Auction goes down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 3rd and additional auctions will take place in Miami, Riverside, California and Dayton, New Jersey throughout the year.

