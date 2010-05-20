Treasury Auctioning Off Bugattis, Yachts, And Scott Rothstein's Assets

Vince Veneziani
UST Bugatti Auction

Photo: US Treasury

Big credit to Zerohedge for finding out about an upcoming series of auctions from the US Treasury.

On display will be magnificent cars, yachts, and other mid-life crisis equipment – all available at a heavy discount. There’s a Bugatti Veyron up for grabs and convicted Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein’s 85-foot yacht, “Princess Kimberly.”

The first Vehicle & Vessel Auction goes down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 3rd and additional auctions will take place in Miami, Riverside, California and Dayton, New Jersey throughout the year.

Lot 1: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner

Lot 2: 2009 Yamaha Waverunner

Lot 3: 2008 Cadillac Escalade

Lot 4: 2007 Ford Expedition Limousine

Lot 5: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Lot 6: 2009 Bentley Continental GTC

Lot 7: 2008 Ferrari F430 Spyder

Lot 8: 2006 Nor-Tech Supercat Boat

Lot 9: 1999 55' SeaRay Sundancer Boat

Lot 10: 2005 Riva Aquariva Super

Lot 11: 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Lot 12: 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Lot 13: 2008 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4

Lot 14: 2007 Warren S87 Yacht (aka Rothstein's 'Princess Kimberly')

Thar she blows! An 85-foot yacht attained through fraud and deceit!

Lot 15: 2009 Maserati Gran Turismo Coupe

Lot 16: 2010 Lamborhini Murcielago LP670-4 Super Veloce

Can't make it June 3rd? No worries - Geithner's got you covered.

Of course, any auction has a lot of legalese, so hit the link below the image for the full details

Terms and Conditions of the US Treasury Auction on Scribd ->

Looking for something more lavish?

