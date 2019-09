S&P Futures

Photo: FinViz

The fear trade is gaining momentum as global market indices sell off for the third day in a row.The-10 year Treasury is note now is yielding just 1.68%



US equity futures are plummeting.

Dow futures are down 126 points.

S&P 500 futures are down 15 points.

Nasdaq futures are down 26 points.

