The Bond Market Is Looking Pretty Worried About Bernanke Today

All eyes are on the release of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement from its latest FOMC meeting at 2 PM ET and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s subsequent press conference and Q&A, which begins at 2:30.



Stocks are flat and trading sideways today, heading into the big event this afternoon.

However, the bond market is selling off, and Treasury futures are trading at their lows of the day.

Right now, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is 2 basis points higher to 2.21%.

10-year U.S. Treasury futures on Wednesday morning, June 19, ahead of the FOMC announcement.

