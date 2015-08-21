A mysterious lost Nazi train -- supposedly filled with gold -- may have been found

Two treasure hunters have found a stash of what they believe to be Nazi-owned gold inside a hidden train car in Poland. The Nazi train disappeared in southwestern Poland, but according to some historical theories, the train entered a secret tunnel and never left.

The Nazis were known for looting gold, jewellery, and artwork from prisoners during WWII, and under Polish law, these treasure hunters are now entitled to keep 10% of the gold they discovered.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

