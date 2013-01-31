Your Treadmill Desk Is Hurting Your Productivity

Although a treadmill desk has health advantages that will help with the risk of obesity and heart disease, it may have an impact on how efficient you are with your work. In her article at The Wall Street Journal, Jen Wieczner reported that exercise workstations actually slow down your typing speed and accuracy by 16 per cent when compared to a standard desk, according to a study by Mayo Clinic.



In another study conducted by the University of Tennessee, researchers found that “treadmill walking resulted in up to an 11 per cent deterioration in fine motor skills like mouse clicking, and dragging and dropping, as well in as cognitive functions like maths-problem solving.”

Wieczner wrote that when John Osborn, CEO of advertising firm BBDO, got his treadmill desk, he used it 80 per cent of the day while working, but it wasn’t long before his colleagues noticed the “rampant misspellings in his emails.”

“You quickly realise how difficult it is to type anything longer than a sentence,” Osborn said.

Aside from increased typos, treadmill desks and stationary bikes might cause you to fall more often than merely sitting in a chair.

