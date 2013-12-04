Sitting At Work Is Deadly, So We Tried A Treadmill Desk

Click for sound:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Ever since we found out that sitting at work is killing us, a bunch of my co-workers at Business Insider have gone all-in on standing desks. (Some moreso than others.) Standing all day gets boring, though, and it makes people restless. So, in our search for a better work desk that won't kill you, we stumbled upon this treadmill desk by LifeSpan. Some of my co-workers spent an entire day working on the treadmill desk. How hard is it to walk and work at the same time? Watch the video to find out. Produced by William Wei

