Incredible Video Of A Man Dancing On A Treadmill

Everyone knows alt rock band OK Go for their hit single “Here It Goes Again” and its accompanying treadmill dance video.



That music video went viral and launched OK Go into mainstream stardom.

To further their fame, the band should consider adding this guy to the band as their choreographer

The best part about this GIF/video is that everyone at the gym pays no attention to the treadmill dance guy and continues normally with their respective workouts.

Watch more of the treadmill dance below (via HuffPo):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.