The mother of Tre Mason, the 23-year-old Rams player whose career is in jeopardy, says he has the mind of a 10 year old due to concussions

Tre Mason, the 23-year-old Rams running back who went missing earlier this summer and was eventually checked into a hospital after acting strangely in an encounter with police, is not expected to return to the NFL anytime soon.

According to his mother, Tina, that’s because concussions have given the former Auburn standout “the mindset of a 10-year-old.”

Earlier this week, TMZ obtained audio of a conversation between police officers and Mason’s mother. The police officers tell her that Mason should be playing football, but she disagrees.

“No, actually, he shouldn’t, because this is the football that drives everybody, that nobody even knows about,” she said, via TMZ. “He gets knocked around and everything else. There’s CTE and this head injury thing. You can say he should be playing football, but this is not what it is. After the offseason we could clearly see the change. Like, completely.”

This offseason, Mason has had several encounters with police, including one instance in which he was tasered. In July, when Mason encountered the police he reportedly started threatening the White House and making comments about Al-Qaeda.

Mason was reportedly checked into a hospital for evaluation following the exchange.

At the beginning of Rams’ training camp, head coach Jeff Fischer said he was less worried about Mason’s football career than his overall well-being.

Mason’s mother certainly does not paint a promising picture of her son’s well-being.

“As much as he’s accomplished, as hard as he’s worked, as much as he’s built his character, in record-breaking time it’s going downhill because of what’s going on,” she said, according to TMZ. “He doesn’t even know. He’s not conscious enough.”

