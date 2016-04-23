This ice cream-filled pastry is the hottest dessert in Central Europe

These sweet pastries are having a moment in Central Europe right now. Trdelník are cooked on rods over hot coals, dusted with sugar and walnuts, and then filled with delicious things like ice cream, Nutella, or whipped cream and fruit.
Get ’em while they’re hot!
Story and editing by Sydney Kramer
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.