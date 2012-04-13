Trayvon Martin's Mother: My Son's Death Was 'An Accident'

Photo: AP

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, appeared on the Today Show this morning, to discuss the criminal charges filed against George Zimmerman who shot and killed her son in February. She was interviewed by Ann Curry.



From the transcripts:

“What went through my mind was that finally the person who shot and killed my son was going to be held accountable for what he has done,” Fulton told Ann Curry.

“I believe it was an accident,” Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, told TODAY on Thursday. “I believe that it just got out of control and (Zimmerman) couldn’t turn the clock back. I would ask him, did he know that that was a minor, that that was a teenager, and that he did not have a weapon?

An accidental shooting and death could still be consistent with the charge of second-degree murder under Florida law.

Full video:



