Trayvon Martin's mum Is Trying To Trademark Her Son's Name

Trayvon Martin’s mother has filed two trademark applications on behalf of her dead son.Martin’s death at the hands of a 28-year-old neighbourhood watch volunteer has ignited a nationwide race debate, and the deceased teen has already become a household name.



The AP reported that Sybrina Fulton is seeking to trademark the phrases “I am Trayvon” and “Justice for Trayvon”:

The applications said the trademarks could be used for such things as DVDs and CDs. The trademark attorney, Kimra Major-Morris, said in an email that Fulton wants to protect intellectual property rights for “projects that will assist other families who experience similar tragedies.” Asked if Fulton had any profit motive, the attorney replied: “None.”

American trademark law does not allow personal names to be trademarked unless they prove to hold an additional meaning, as well.

While some critics, who have been incredibly (and often brutally) vocal in regard to the unarmed teen’s death, are saying that the trademark applications are opportunistic, others argue that Fulton is wise to protect her son’s name.

After information leaked regarding Martin’s past school suspensions and possession of marijuana, Fulton told the media, “They killed my son and now they’re trying to kill his reputation.”

According to BrandChannel, Trayvon’s name has already been “co-opted by all manner of opportunist, from the social to the commercial.”

Shirts, hoodies, and buttons are already being sold on eBay and Cafe Press, and Trayvonmartin.com and JusticeForTrayon.com have already been registered as website domains. BrandChannel notes that IamTrayvon.com serves an unrelated site dedicated to strip club reviews.

