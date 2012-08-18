Doctor: Trayvon Martin Survived For Several Minutes After The Shooting

Photo: ABC

Trayvon Martin didn’t die instantly the night he was shot.Forensic experts have agreed the 17-year-old’s heart kept beating and pumping blood into his chest through the bullet hole in his heart, The Orlando Sentinel reported Friday.



“You’re talking about minutes, at least, for him to survive,” Dr. William Anderson, a former deputy medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, told the Sentinel. “I think he would have been conscious … for a little time, anyway.”

Former neighbourhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman faces a second-degree murder charge stemming from the February shooting. Zimmerman claims he shot Martin in self-defence.

Both Anderson and forensic pathologist Dr. William L. Manion pointed to the colour of Martin’s fingernails as evidence he stayed alive for a time after the shooting. His nails had turned blue, which happens when the blood doesn’t have enough oxygen, according to the Sentinel.

“He certainly would have experienced pain,” Manion told the Sentinel.

