Trayvon's Dad Says He Doesn't Know 'What God George Zimmerman's Worshipping'

Trayvon Martin’s parents spoke out Thursday morning against George Zimmerman’s assertion that their son’s death was “all God’s plan.”



“I simply really don’t know what God George Zimmerman’s worshipping because there’s no way that the God that I serve had in his plans for George Zimmerman to murder my son,” Tracy Martin told Norah O’Donnell Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

The teen’s mother Sybrina Fulton also questioned what God Zimmerman was referring to.

“I have a hard time accepting it because he also said that he doesn’t regret anything that he did that night, and I don’t think God would have him in his plan to murder an innocent child,” Fulton told O’Donnell Thursday morning.

The pair’s comments come in response to a shocking interview Zimmerman gave last night in which he claimed Martin’s death “was all God’s plan.”

Zimmerman also apologized to the 17-year-old’s family in his interview, but Martin and Fulton aren’t buying it.

“I have a hard time accepting it [Zimmerman’s apology] because he also said that he doesn’t regret anything that he did that night and I don’t think God would have him, in his plan, to murder an innocent child,” Fulton said in CBS’ interview.

