Trayvon Martin's School Suspension Was Over An Empty Bag Of Marijuana

The story of Trayvon Martin’s death at the gun of George Zimmerman has just gripped the entire nation in a debate about race, crime and justice. And everyone is looking for new details on the character of both men in order to try and judge the incident.



The Miami Herald just reported on one detail: the cause of Trayvon Martin’s suspension from high school.

Miami Gardens teenager Trayvon Martin was suspended from school because he was caught with an empty plastic bag with traces of marijuana in it, the boy’s family attorney has confirmed.

So, that’s it. There has been plenty of speculation around about whether the incident that led to his suspension involved violence or a fight. Just a bag with traces of weed.

