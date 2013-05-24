George Zimmerman Lawyers Release Photos Of Trayvon Martin Holding Guns, Blowing Smoke

Trayvon Martin

In an apparent attempt to smear dead Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman’s defence team has released photos and text messages from Martin’s mobile phone ahead of a hearing next week that will determine whether they’re admissible in court.



BuzzFeed has posted some of the photos and text message logs, and more are available at the George Zimmerman legal case website.

Martin family attorney Natalie Jackson vented her anger about the release on Twitter, saying the defence team is appearing “desperate and transparent.”

Dear #GZ defence team…r u trying 2 say #TM deserved 2 b killed by #GZ b/c of how he looked? That mindset is why #GZ is facing a M2 trial. — Natalie Jackson (@NatJackEsq) May 23, 2013

Last year, Zimmerman shot the unarmed 17-year-old during a confrontation in a Florida neighbourhood. Zimmerman claims he shot Martin in self defence and is pleading not guilty to charges of fatally shooting the teenager. His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

The photos released by Zimmerman’s legal team appear to show Martin blowing smoke, riding a horse, and holding a gun. Text messages discuss Martin’s mum apparently kicking him out of the house.

“If the state puts at issue Trayvon, who he was. If the state makes that an issue, we get to respond to that,” Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, told the Associated Press.

Prosecutors have previously requested a gag order against O’Mara. The order would have prevented attorneys from discussing evidence in the case and opinions about Zimmerman’s guilt with news organisations and on social media. A judge denied the request.

So far, the subjects involved in the case haven’t been shy about discussing it.

